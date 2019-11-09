At FIG Academy courses, coaches get lots of useful info - head coach of Azerbaijani aerobic gymnastics team

By Trend

Head coach of the Azerbaijani team in aerobic gymnastics, expert of the Academy of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Marian Kolev expressed hope that the participants of the second level coaching courses in aerobic gymnastics of the FIG Academy will successfully pass the exams and will take part in the third level courses next year.

“Last year, the first level aerobic gymnastics coaching courses were held in Baku, and now the second level courses are being held,” Kolev told Trend on Nov. 8.

“I hope that if all the participants pass the exams well, they will pass to the next, third level,” the expert said. “I will be glad if the third level courses are organized in Baku. A year should pass between the courses of each level. Me and FIG Academy expert Katia Lemos conduct practical classes, talk about how to prepare athletes, make compositions, and the courses head, FIG Academy expert Olga Kyselovicova holds theoretical classes in anatomy, physiology and biomechanics.”

Head coach of the Azerbaijani team in aerobic gymnastics noted that 19 people are participating in the coaching courses, and 11 of them are representing Azerbaijan.

“Among the course listeners from Azerbaijan, there are those who are just starting their coaching activities and have been working in this capacity for a year or two,” Kolev noted. “Thanks to these courses, coaches get a lot of useful and necessary information; of course, they worry before exams, and this is normal.”

The head coach stressed that now members of the national team are preparing a new program for the World Championships, which will be held in Baku in May 2020.

“I’m glad and pleased that the Azerbaijani gymnasts took the first place at the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships this year in Baku in the aero dance program,” Kolev added. “Of course, it will be more difficult for me and the athletes, because more expectations will be pinned on us, and everyone will wait for results better than those at the European Championships.”

The coaching courses in aerobic gymnastics of the FIG Academy are being held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from Nov. 5 through Nov. 12.

The program of the courses consists of theoretical and practical classes. Nineteen coaches from six countries, namely, Azerbaijan, Argentina, Iran, Mexico, Moldova and Ukraine, are involved in the courses.

The courses are being held by FIG experts including head of the courses Olga Kyselovicova from Slovakia, Brazilian expert Katia Lemos and head coach of the Azerbaijani team in aerobic gymnastics, expert Marian Kolev.