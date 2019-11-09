Main construction of another subway station completed in Baku

By Trend

The main construction works on another subway station have been completed in Baku, Chief Engineer for the Operation of Baku Metro CJSC Alikhan Osmanov told reporters in Baku Nov. 8, Trend reports.

Osmanov noted that the main construction of the subway station with the conditional name “B-3” has been completed, and the final work will be carried out by the middle of next year.

“In general, this line consists of 12 stations and one depot,” the chief engineer added. “Construction of three stations of this line has been almost completed.”