Ecologists predict sunny weather in Baku on August 22.North wind will be replaced by south-east in the daytime.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +20-24 °C at night, +33-38 °C in the daytime, +22-24 °C at night in Baku and +36-38 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will make 757 mm mercury column (below the normal). Relative humidity will be 60-70 percent at night, 30-40 percent in the daytime.

North wind will become south-east on Absheron beaches. The temperature of sea water will be +25-26 °C on the northern beaches in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba and +26-27 °C on the southern beaches in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

The weather will be mainly rainless in country's regions. Fog will be observed in some places in the morning. East wind will blow. The temperature will be +18-23 °C at night, +35-40°C in the daytime, +42 °C in some places, in mountains +13-18 C at night, +25-30 °C in the daytime.

The advantage of mild wind, hot temperature on August 22-23 are unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people.