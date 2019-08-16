Rainless weather expected on Saturday

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Rainless weather is expected in Baku on August 17. Mild south-east wind will blow.

Temperature will range from +20°C to +23°C at night and +30°C+34°C in the daytime in Absheron and +21°C to +23°C at night and +32°C +34°C in the daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Air pressure will be 756 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 45-55% in the daytime.

The sea water temperature will be +24-25°C on northern beaches in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah and Zagulba, +25-26°C on south beaches Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

Short term rain is expected in some mountainous areas in the morning. Hail is predicted. East wind will blow.

Temperature will range from +20°C to +25°C at night, from +32°C to +37°C in the daytime, from +13°C to + 18°C in mountains at night, and from +21°C to +26°C in the daytime.