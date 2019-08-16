New yard renovated in capital

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Another yard in Baku has been successfully renovated as part of the Our Yard project, launched by IDEA Public Union.

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, the Our Yard project aims to redevelop yards, make them greener, create a more comfortable living environment for residents and promote healthy lifestyle.

The renovated yard in Binagadi district of Baku is located between four nine-storey and a ten-storey buildings where 2,300 residents live.

The main goal in creating such sites is ensuring healthy lifestyle of young people, strengthening their health, effectively organizing leisure activities, including the formation of a systematic sports reflex.

All conditions for the convenient movement of people with disabilities were created in the renovated yard.

Mini-football field, area for chess playing, children's playground, sports facilities were set up in the yard for leisure activities of people of all ages. In addition, eight gazebos, numerous benches and garbage cans were installed on the territory.

Taking into account the wishes of the residents, new lampposts were installed, the facades and entrances of buildings were fully repaired.

Along with the restoration of landscaping in the yard, some 100 trees were planted and green areas were laid out on the territory of 2,500 square meters.

The yard in Binagadi district has become the 29th yard renovated within the project.

The Our Yard project is planned to be implemented in all Baku districts. In this regard, IDEA proposes to submit information and recommendations about the yards in Baku which are in need of improvement.

Previously, another yard has been renovated in Binagadi district. All opportunities for people with disabilities were provided in the yard. Mini-football and basketball fields, area for playing chess, three kids playgrounds, sports facilities were set up in the yard.



