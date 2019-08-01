Memory of prominent film director to be honored in Baku

By Laman Ismayilova

A creative room dedicated to the famous film director Huseyn Seyidzade, where he once worked, will open at Azerbaijanfilm Studio on August 2.

The event will focus on the life and work of the prominent film director, the creator of the first color film in Azerbaijani cinema, Azertag reported. This year marks 40 years since the death of Huseyn Seyidzade.

Huseyn Seyidzade graduated from the Gerasimov Institute of Cinematography in Moscow. He was taught by great Soviet film directors such as Sergei Eisenstein, Mikhail Romm and Lev Kulidzhanov.

Seyidzade directed his first film in 1943, with Leyla Badirbeyli in the leading role. The film entitled “Ayna” was dedicated to the World War II.

His film "If Not This One, Then That One" is considered one of the most famous and successful cinematographic pieces in the history of the country`s movie industry.

The movie, based on the 1910 operetta by Uzeyir Hajibeyov was released in 1956.

The film criticized backward traditions and celebrated emerging modern lifestyles. It was translated into many languages and within the next 3 years was shown in more than 40 countries.

Huseyn Seyidzade is also renowned for such movies as "Koroghlu" (1960), "The Mad Kura" (1969), "Mother-in-law" (1978), etc.

