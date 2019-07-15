Organized by Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Days of Azerbaijani Culture open in Cannes (PHOTO)

By Trend

The Days of Azerbaijani Culture have kicked off in Cannes, France, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

“Undiscovered new motifs in Azerbaijani carpetry” exhibition opened at Gare Maritime exhibition hall at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in the heart of the city of Cannes as part of the Culture Days.

Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov and Deputy Mayor of Cannes Frank Chikli addressed the opening ceremony.

Anar Alakbarov highlighted the activities and projects of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. He noted Azerbaijani First Vice-President, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva`s role in promoting Azerbaijani culture worldwide.

Anar Alakbarov provided an insight into the Foundation`s large-scale humanitarian and social projects in France, including its contribution to the restoration of historical monuments.

He also spoke of the history of Azerbaijani carpetry.

Deputy Mayor of Cannes Frank Chikli stressed the importance of the Azerbaijani Culture Days, saying the project brings the two peoples closer to each other, allows them to get acquainted with each other`s culture and history and also enriches the bilateral relations.