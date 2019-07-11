Cool down this summer with Azerbaijani sherbet

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Everyone needs a few delicious homemade drink recipes up their sleeve for hot summer season. Nothing is more refreshing on a summer day than cold and juicy sherbet.

This delicious drink beloved by all Azerbaijanis is packed with amazing flavors and above all is super easy to prepare.

Sherbet, a symbol of celebration, is usually consumed at weddings, dinner parties and similar events. It is often served with plov.

Sherbet is made from fruits like pomegranate, apricot, quince, orange as well as rose petals (ovshala), milk, basil, mint, saffron, and sumakh.

Gandab, rose, apricot, rose and pomegranate, lemon, ovshala and milk sherbets are among the most popular ones. If you’re wishing to prepare this colorful fresh drink by yourself, here are some recipes.

You can try to make a fruit sherbet. Sugar is dissolved in boiled water, various fruits, berries, mint are added and served with ice cubes.

To make gandab sherbet, you need sugar, honey, herb syrup and water. Dissolve the sugar in hot water, add the honey and aromatic herbs syrup. In traditional medicine, this syrup is used to prevent general weakness, anemia and dizziness. Gandab is served with plov and other Azerbaijani dishes, which are rich in fat.

Rose sherbet is made of rose oil, sugar, basil or mint seeds. Boil the syrup at a temperature of 45-50 C and leave it for 3-4 hours.

Apricot sherbet is made of sugar, dried apricots, water and ice. It is served with swollen apricots on a separate plate. This kind of sherbet has a therapeutic and prophylactic effect and reduces high blood pressure.

To make rose and pomegranate sherbet, you need pomegranate juice, water, sugar, ice and rose water. Squeeze pomegranates and then mix the juice with sugar. Then, boil and cool the water, add 1-2 tablespoons of rose water and add pomegranate juice and sugar mixture, and pour into glasses with ice cubes. Azerbaijani people usually serve this delicious drink with barbecue.

Lemon sherbet is made of lemon, saffron, basil or coriander seeds, ice and water. When the drink is ready, add saffron tincture and ice. To prepare saffron tincture, soak the saffron in boiled and cooled water for 6-8 hours. Cardamom can be used instead of basil seeds. It gives more flavor and delicacy to the taste.