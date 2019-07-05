Program document on culture cooperation signed with Bulgaria

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have a great potential for development of bilateral relations. Cooperation based on mutual interests with promising prospects mainly embraces fields of trade, economy and tourism.

It is important to note that energy sector is the mainstay of successful cooperation in the future for both countries. Being a participant of the Southern Gas Corridor, Bulgaria expects to receive Azerbaijani gas through Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), a gas pipeline that will be connected to the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP).

Bulgaria has already concluded a contract with the Azerbaijani state-owned company SOCAR for the delivery of 1 billion cubic meters of gas per year from the second phase of Shah Deniz gas field.

Frequent meetings of high officials of Azerbaijan and Bulgaria evidences the importance is attached to deepening of relations.

Abulfas Garayev, Azerbaijani Culture Minister, met with Boil Banov, Bulgarian Culture Minister, on July 4, who arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

Within the meeting, Garayev informed the guest in detail about international events organized in Azerbaijan and the country’s rich cultural heritage. He said that large-scale work is underway to fully develop the national culture and its promotion in the world.

Speaking about the development of relations between the two countries, Banov said that his country is interested in creating closer relations with Azerbaijan.

Then the ministers of culture signed a program document on cooperation in the field of culture for 2019-2023.

The diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan were established on June 5, 1992. Both countries are members of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC). So far, more than 55 documents have been signed between the two countries.

The strategic partnership agreement signed in 2015 opened up new opportunities for cooperation. The two countries also cooperate within the intergovernmental commission on cooperation established in 1999.

The trade turnover between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan amounted to $65 million in 2018, $26 million of which accounted for imports from Bulgaria.








