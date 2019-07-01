Minister: Holding 43rd session of World Heritage Committee in Baku sign of high assessment for Azerbaijan

By Trend





Holding the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku is a sign of high appraisal for Azerbaijan, Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev said at a press conference, Trend reports.

Garayev noted that holding this event imposes high responsibility on the country.

“Azerbaijan is making every effort to ensure that the session is held at a high level, and I am confident that it will be so,” he said. “The participants are satisfied with the organization of the event.”

The minister stressed that important discussions are taking place within the session.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee continues its work in Baku.

High ranking officials of the UNESCO member countries participate in the session, including prime ministers, vice prime ministers and ministers of culture, environment, tourism as well as heads of international organizations and advisory bodies of UNESCO, permanent representatives to UNESCO of about 70 countries, and specialists in architecture, heritage and environment.

During the Baku session of the Committee, 36 out of 42 proposals for inscribing on the World Heritage List will be considered, including six natural, 28 cultural and two mixed (natural and cultural) monuments.

The budget execution report for 2018-2019 has been put on the agenda of the session, and discussions are held on proposals related to the budget of the World Heritage Fund for 2020-2021. Hearings of deliberative bodies are also scheduled alongside the process of nominating files for inclusion in the World Heritage List and a discussion on the conservation of listed monuments.

The opening ceremony of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee was held at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on June 30.

The ceremony was attended by First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is held from June 30 to July 10, 2019.