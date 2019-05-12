First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends concert program “With love to Azerbaijan” [PHOTO]

Trend:

Heydar Aliyev Center has hosted a concert program titled “With love to Azerbaijan” with participation of famous opera singers Anna Netrebko, Yusif Eyvazov and Elchin Azizov.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the concert.

The concert was conducted by Fuad Ibrahimov and Murtuza Bulbul.

The opera singers were accompanied by Azerbaijan State Symphonic Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibayli.

Soprano Anna Netrebko is one of the prominent opera singers of Russia in the 21st century. Netrebko was among the Time Magazine`s list of 100 most influential people in 2007. She was awarded with numerous prizes, including the Order of Friendship of the Republic of Azerbaijan for strengthening cultural cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan.

Tenor Yusif Eyvazov is the People`s Artist of Azerbaijan. He performs at the scenes of La Acal, Metropolitan Opera, Vienna and Paris. He was included in the World`s best tenors book.

Elchin Azizov is Azerbaijan`s People`s Artist. He is a soloist of the State Academic Bolshoi Theatre of Russia. Together with Netrebko and Eyvazov, he participated in the Half Way Around the World concert.