Tree planting campaigns in Baku to contribute to ecology

Over 10 seedling of various tree species were distributed to the population in the Nasimi, Binagadi and Yasamal districts of Baku, Head of the Press Service of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources Irada Ibrahimova said, Trend reports on April 2.

She recalled that for the first time a campaign on planting trees was organized during autumn, which was met with great enthusiasm of population so it was decided to continue this campaign.

Ibrahimova added that in general, in the framework of the spring planting of trees it is planned to distribute over 50,000 seedlings.

“It is gratifying that these events have gained scope and mass character,” she said.

Preservation of the nature and biological diversity is one of the basic priorities of the state policy in Azerbaijan, and large-scale state programs directed to the improvement of the ecological situation have been implemented during the past decade.

Azerbaijan is preparing the National Forestry Program that is foreseen for a 10-year period covering the years 2020-2030. The program will be implemented in two stages, each in 5 years.

As a result of the implementation of the National Forest Program, it is planned to assist in the creation of appropriate institutional capacity and mechanisms for forest management, to develop and improve strategies for the protection and sustainable management of the forests of our country.

At the same time, it is also part of the program to reinforce the recovery of forest resources and to manage their functional use, as well as to increase the livelihoods of the rural population dependent on forest resources, and to contribute to the enhancement of national and international financial support for forestry activities.

Over the past few years, the forest area in the country increased from 11.4 to 11.8 percent.

However, occupation of the 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s territory by Armenian military forces caused a significant damage to the forests, especially those located in the mountainous areas.