Azerbaijani gymnast grabs silver at World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku

By Trend





Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin won a silver medal in tumbling (74,600 points) during the World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling.

Russian gymnast Vadim Afanasev ranked first (75.100 points), while Russian gymnast Maxim Ryabikov ranked third (72.000 points).

The World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling is being held in Baku. Some 200 gymnasts from 30 countries are taking part in the championship.

Six World Cups in Trampoline, qualifying for the Olympic Games in Tokyo, will be held in 2019 and 2020, with two of these championships being held in Baku.

Last year, Baku hosted the European Trampoline Championships, with the participation of 26 countries, with the World Cups organized in 2016 and 2017.