Redundant employees to get jobs upon instruction by Azerbaijan's First VP

Trend:

The instruction given by First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva to Azerenergy OSJC to provide employment to redundant employees of “Militarized Security Unit” LLC has been immediately accepted for execution, Trend reports citing Azerenergy OSJC.

A special commission has been created for this purpose, and the issue of providing employment to these citizens in the structural subdivisions of the Joint Stock Company in Mingachevir will be resolved as soon as possible, reads a message from Azerenergy OSJC.

On December 13, 2018, a group of redundant employees of the "Militarized Security Unit" LLC appealed to First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

Mehriban Aliyeva ordered an immediate resolution of the issue on the condition that the redundant employees` labor rights be restored and they be provided with jobs.