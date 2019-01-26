UNICEF talks diseases of children under five in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Children in Azerbaijan have problems related to growth, Tohfa Jamilova, Health and Nutrition Officer at UNICEF Azerbaijan, told Trend.

Around 18 percent of children in the country under the age of five do not have a height corresponding to their age.

Jamilova added that one in three children under five has a varying degree of anemia.

"This means that there are certain troubling issues. On the other hand, there is a noticeable improvement in the sickness rate of children. There is also a fall in the infant mortality rate and these figures are changing downward in the UN reports," she said.

Jamilova added that the most recent study on child health together with the Ministry of Health was conducted in 2013.