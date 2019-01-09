Azerbaijan to launch single ticket for all means of public transport

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Cities owe their existence to urban transport systems. Transport has historically been the most important factor determining the choice of location for most cities. Transport played a significant role not only at the founding of cities, but also in their further territorial growth and economic development. At this stage, urban public transport occupies a special place in the system of vehicles and means of communication.

Development of the sphere of public transport, including introduction and use of brand-new technology, improvement of existing infrastructure, as well as provision of a necessary level of supervision in the sphere remain one of the priority areas for Azerbaijan.

Passengers will be able to use single ticket for all means of public transport in Azerbaijan, spokeswoman of the State Road Transport Service under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Nurida Allahyarova told Trend on Tuesday.

She noted that this system is a new mechanism and includes several stages.

“The first stage is related to the online ticket system. Currently, it is only possible to purchase an online ticket at the Baku bus station complex in one direction. After launching the single ticket system, a ticket can be purchased in two directions, including in the online system, passengers from the regions can purchase a ticket in Baku,” she said.

She also added that unified dispatch centers will be created at the bus station.

“At present, the State Road Transport Service can control the sale of tickets, but there are cases when bus owners buy a lot of tickets and artificially inflate prices. The unified dispatch centers will be created to avoid these cases,” explained Allahyarova.

The spokeswoman stressed that the single ticket system will combine intracity and intercity passenger transportation, that is, those who will leave Baku or come from other areas will be able to use a single ticket. In other words, passengers can use a single ticket on all means of public transport.

Since this year, a new platform will be established for taxi and non-routine transportation. At present, the work is underway to create a single platform in the taxi service. It is planned to improve the application of existing taxi systems in Azerbaijan, to unify them on a single platform, to regulate relations among the participants of the system, to regulate their obligations and obligations to the state in a single space.

Currently, non-cash payment is carried out via BakuCard transport cards for travel in the metro and buses of the BakuBus transport company.

BakuCard is a new electronic single payment card designed to meet the demands of passengers following international standards applied in public transport of Baku from August 2015.

BakuCards are used to pay for travel in metro and bus routes of the company BakuBus. Purchase and download of cards are available in BakuCard and MilliÖN terminals. Baki Kart with limited use, which costs 0.3 manats ($0.18) and for which it is possible to load up to 3 trips, is provided for guests and residents of Baku who rarely use public transport. The cost of one trip is 0.3 manats ($0.18).