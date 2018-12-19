Baku Boulevard prepares for New 2019

By Azernews

By Narmina Mammadova

Preparations for the New Year are being completed at the National Seaside Park of Baku, the spokeswoman for the Seaside Boulevard office Gunay Elmargizi told Trend on December 18.

The head of the press service said that the office has prepared an interesting program for residents and guests of the capital on holidays.

“Festive mood will be presented to the residents of the capital by colorfully decorated pleasure carriages, and the Azerbaijani flag will be displayed on all lampposts along Neftyanikov Avenue,” she said.

Elmargizi pointed out that in connection with December 31, World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year, the trees in the park are decorated with garlands, a New Year tree has already been installed behind the Puppet Theater.

“On the side of the theater a tunnel of light bulbs with a length of 35 meters, a width of 4.3 and a height of 5 meters was built at the exit of the underpass, on the boulevard. There is a glowing ball with a diameter of five meters at the end of the tunnel, at a distance of about 30 meters. New Year's sleighs harnessed by deer, as well as decorated retro cars will be installed here,” added Elmargizi.

Huge symbolic gift boxes and a snowman will also be placed on the territory of the boulevard.

As many countries, Azerbaijan widely celebrates one of the favorite holidays of multi-billion population of the world according to the Gregorian calendar - on January 1.

The holiday season can be a wonderful time to visit the Land of Fire when it sparkles brightest and brims with lively shopping and festivities.

The sights, sounds and smells of holiday are evident from the end of November. Christmas lights on the streets and the bustle of shoppers exude a cheering warmth.

On the eve of New Year, Baku turns into a fabulous city with many lights.

Azerbaijan's capital is dressed with its finest decorations. Wonderful lights illuminate the Christmas charity fair "Cold Hands, Hot Heart” in the Fountain Square.

Here you can drink a cup of aromatic coffee, hot chocolate or tea in small cozy cafes, taste fresh sweets and dishes of national cuisine.

Over the years world-famous department stores have also competed to lure shoppers with fantastic outdoor displays.

Everyone can find something to suit his own personal taste and needs.

A fabulous fireworks show is set off in the Baku Boulevard at midnight.

Every year thousands of people gather in the city center, immersing visitors in the festive atmosphere.

Fascinating lights, decorations and eye-catching New Year trees makes everyone feel in a winter wonderland.

Note that on December 31 (Solidarity Day of World Azerbaiajnis), January 1-2 (New Year) was declared non-working days in Azerbaijan. The first working day in 2019 will be on January 3.