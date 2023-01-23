Uzbekistan resumes gas imports from Turkmenistan

Uzbekistan has resumed gas imports from Turkmenistan, Azernews reports per Uzbek Uztransgaz Company.

According to the source, on January 21, 2023, Turkmenistan’s Türkmengaz state-owned company resumed gas supplies to Uzbekistan.

Due to an accident that occurred at the Galkanish gas field of Turkmenistan since January 12, 2023 gas supply to Uzbekistan was stopped.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan imported 16 million cubic meters of natural gas per day from Turkmenistan through the Daryalyk gas measuring network.

Earlier in December 2022, Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov. During the meeting, the parties signed an agreement to supply Uzbekistan with an additional 20 million cubic meters of gas per day (a total of 1.5 billion cubic meters in 3 months).