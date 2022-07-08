Kyrgyzstan significantly increases imports of passenger cars

By Trend

Kyrgyzstan significantly increased imports of passenger cars from January through April 2022, Trend reports with reference to the National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan.

According to the committee, Kyrgyzstan in the reporting period imported 9,499 passenger cars, which is almost three times as many as in the corresponding period of 2021 (3,194).

The total value of Kyrgyzstan's imported passenger cars amounted to $74.6 million, which is 2.2 times more than in the same period of last year ($34.7 million).

TOP-10 exporting countries of passenger cars to Kyrgyzstan in the first four months of 2022 (pcs.):

1. Georgia - 3,237;

2. Russia - 1,950;

3. South Korea - 1,823;

4. the US - 844;

5. Lithuania - 534;

6. Japan - 392;

7. Kazakhstan - 240;

8. China - 236;

9. UAE - 65;

10. Canada - 46.

Meanwhile, the total value of Kyrgyzstan's imported goods reached $2.5 billion, which is 66.6 percent more than in the same period of 2021 ($1.5 billion).



