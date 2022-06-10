Australian F1 driver: I'm a big fan of Baku Circuit

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Australian F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo is looking forward to the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Speaking to McLaren's media team in their weekend preview piece, Daniel Ricciardo praised Baku Circuit, Azernews reports per Racingnews365.

"I'm a big fan of the Baku Circuit, it has some exciting features and it's always a fun battle heading into Turn 1, where you often end up with three cars running side by side. There's a couple of different ways we can play it strategy-wise this weekend but track position for lights out on Sunday will be important, even with the overtaking opportunities the longest straight on the calendar offers," said Daniel Ricciardo.

"There's always an element of unpredictability at street circuits so I’m ready to take advantage of any opportunities that come my way. Whilst Monaco wasn't quite what I wanted it to be, I'm feeling confident that we can keep pushing ahead and make the most of this weekend. Well done Baku!", he added.

Notably, the 2022 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place at the Baku City Circuit on June 10-12.

There will also be certain changes in the timing of the races within the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. F1 racing will be held in Azerbaijan until 2024.