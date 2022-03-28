  • 27 March 2022 [23:20]
    Turkey confirms 13,849 daily COVID-19 cases
  • 27 March 2022 [22:49]
    India's defense spending up 76% in 10 years
  • 27 March 2022 [22:28]
    U.S. to provide $100 million in civilian security assistance to Ukraine
  • 27 March 2022 [21:55]
    French government to file criminal complaint against care group Orpea
  • 27 March 2022 [21:21]
    India-China talks: Border peace must, follow independent policy on India, Jaishankar to Wang Yi
  • 27 March 2022 [20:52]
    Didn’t impose new taxes, focused on Capex for economic recovery, says Indian FM
  • 27 March 2022 [20:19]
    Europe 'must end its dependence' on Russian energy resources - Biden
  • 27 March 2022 [19:49]
    EU's Borrell says nuclear agreement with Iran 'very close'
  • 27 March 2022 [19:24]
    Bill to merge three Delhi municipal corporations tabled

    • Most Popular