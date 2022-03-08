Russia is ready to set up humanitarian corridors from 10 am March 8 - Russian ministry

By Trend

Russia will announce a ceasefire and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors in Ukraine starting from 10 am on March 8, the Russian Interagency Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Relief said on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Starting from 10:00 on March 8 the Russian Federation announces a ceasefire regime and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors from Kiev and adjacent population centers to the Russian Federation through the territory of the Republic of Belarus to Gomel <...> subject to agreement with the Ukrainian side," it said in a statement.

Also, humanitarian corridors will be opened from Chernigov through Belarus, from the city of Sumy along two routes to Poltava and to Russia, from Kharkov to Russia or to Lvov, Uzhgorod and Ivano-Frankovsk. Also, a humanitarian corridor will be opened from Mariupol along two routes to Russia and Zaporozhe.