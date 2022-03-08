TODAY.AZ / World news

Iran Air resumes Tehran-Baku flights

08 March 2022 [13:13] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Iran’s national flag carrier, Iran Air, has resumed once-weekly roundtrip Tehran-Baku flights after a suspension that was prolonged for 2 years due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to an announcement by the airline, the flight departs from Imam Khomeini International Airport at 2:00 p.m. on Monday. The return flight leaves Heydar Aliyev International Airport the same day at 4:55 p.m. local time.

Iran Air has suspended its flights since February 27, 2020, to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus and decided to resume them on March 7, 2021.

