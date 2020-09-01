Iran announces new travel rules amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Trend





Iran`s Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Shahram Adam-Nejad has announced new requirements for traveling to Iran, amid the coronavirus outbreak.



“Compliance with the decisions of the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus and the implementation of international regulations to combat the outbreak are two important priorities of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development in the transportation of passengers by air,” Adam-Nejad said.

He went on to add that according to the new rule, flying an aircraft with an average 60-percent capacity was halted, because 'it was impossible to implement'.



Referring to the use of air conditioning on board, Adam-Nejad said that they aren't prohibited.

“The aircraft air conditioning system should be turned on the as long as the passengers are in the plane,” he added. "Another requirement is that disinfection should be carried out inside the aircraft, and the passenger buses going between the terminals should be disinfected as well."

“Airport bus capacity has doubled,” he added. “Wearing masks during the flight is mandatory.”

He went on to say that no airline in the world has announced a reduction in passenger capacity.

Regarding the planes that are not equipped with HEPA system (High-efficiency particulate air system), Adam-Nejad said that according to the last order of the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus, all existing planes must be equipped with HEPA system."



Regarding the measures taken to fight the coronavirus inside the airport terminals, he said that each terminal is disinfected 6 times a day.

Referring to Iran's protocols for passengers entering the country, the official emphasized that 'all passengers entering Iran must have a negative PCR test certificate.'



“The certification is valid for maximum of one week. It does not matter where the passengers enter our country from, having this negative test is mandatory for everyone.”



“The passengers who do not have the test certification will be tested at the airport,” said Adam-Nejad.