Iranian, American musicians compose joint work amid coronavirus

By Trend

Founder and managing director of North American Iranian Friendship Association said on Friday that the joint music by the Iranian and American artists will be released with the message of hope and popular solidarity, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Vahid Abideh told IRNA on Friday that the objective behind preparing and publishing this joint work of art is to show solidarity of between the Iranian and American peoples under this difficult historical period caused by coronavirus.

Following the spread of coronavirus worldwide, many countries suffered great human and social damage. Therefore, under such a condition, the need to pay attention to unity and solidarity between the people of the countries is felt more than ever, he said.

Describing cultural cooperation between the Iranian and US artists as significant, Abideh said that his association invited talented Iranian and American artists to work together on a classic work based on the final two parts of an opera by the 17th century legendary artist George Frederick Handel.

Fortunately, this proposal was warmly welcomed by artists in Tehran and Washington, and they accepted the association's invitation for this historic collaboration. After that, in Tehran, the Solidarity Chamber Orchestra was set up with the support of the Roudaki Cultural and Artistic Foundation involving 19 Iranian artists, he said.

Abideh further noted that composition of the joint work expresses the interest of the people of the two countries to cooperate with each other and also to pay attention to maintaining solidarity between the nations in global crises.

North American Iranian Friendship Association was established to get the Iranian, US and Canadian peoples more acquainted with each other, and mainly focuses on cultural, artistic and sports exchanges to deepen friendship among the nations.