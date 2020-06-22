TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for June 22

22 June 2020 [11:36] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have increased and 15 have decreased compared to June 20.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,007 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial June 22

Iranian rial on June 20

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,950

51,869

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,124

44,097

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,446

4,433

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,362

4,355

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,305

6,296

1 Indian rupee

INR

551

551

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,435

136,467

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

25,171

25,153

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,293

39,302

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,420

5,420

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,235

109,235

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,893

30,866

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,959

26,914

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,422

2,426

1 Turkish lira

TRY

6,130

6,132

1 Russian ruble

RUB

604

605

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,513

3,530

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,783

28,705

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,083

30,055

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,414

49,424

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,246

2,270

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

31

31

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,274

34,266

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,961

30,008

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,935

5,940

100 Thai baths

THB

135,473

135,414

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,826

9,838

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,638

34,654

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,239

1 euro

EUR

47,007

46,950

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,399

10,399

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,853

13,829

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,963

2,948

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

543

545

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

17,650

17,721

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,722

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,885

83,876

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,076

4,075

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 210,286 rials, and the price of $1 is 188,872 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 183,548 rials, and the price of $1 is 160,264 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 186,000-189,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 208,000-211,000 rials.

