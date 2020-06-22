Iranian currency rates for June 22

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 19 currencies have increased and 15 have decreased compared to June 20.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,007 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial June 22
Iranian rial on June 20
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
51,950
51,869
1 Swiss franc
CHF
44,124
44,097
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,446
4,433
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,362
4,355
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,305
6,296
1 Indian rupee
INR
551
551
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,435
136,467
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
25,171
25,153
100 Japanese yens
JPY
39,293
39,302
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,420
5,420
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,235
109,235
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,893
30,866
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,959
26,914
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,422
2,426
1 Turkish lira
TRY
6,130
6,132
1 Russian ruble
RUB
604
605
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
3,513
3,530
1 Syrian pound
SYP
82
82
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,783
28,705
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,704
111,704
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
30,083
30,055
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
49,414
49,424
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
2,246
2,270
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
31
31
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
34,274
34,266
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
29,961
30,008
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
5,935
5,940
100 Thai baths
THB
135,473
135,414
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,826
9,838
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
34,638
34,654
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,240
59,239
1 euro
EUR
47,007
46,950
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
10,399
10,399
1 Georgian lari
GEL
13,853
13,829
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,963
2,948
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
543
545
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
17,650
17,721
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,722
24,707
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
83,885
83,876
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,076
4,075
1 Venezuelan bolivar
VEF
4,206
4,206
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,966
12,000
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 210,286 rials, and the price of $1 is 188,872 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 183,548 rials, and the price of $1 is 160,264 rials.
In the black market, $1 is worth about 186,000-189,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 208,000-211,000 rials.