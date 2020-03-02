Uzbekistan strengthens co-op with Belarus in agriculture

By Trend





The Ministry of Agriculture and Food of Belarus and the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation, following the Belarusian-Uzbek Agrarian Forum, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

The total number of participants at the event amounted to more than 700 people. The Uzbek side was represented by delegations from all regions of the country, as well as relevant agencies and organizations of the agricultural system.

The Belarus delegation was headed by Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Dvornik, while the business part of the Belarusian delegation included about 150 representatives of enterprises exporting agricultural and food products, scientific and educational institutions of the country.

During the visit, Vladimir Dvornik met with Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov. Negotiations with the heads of several ministries and agencies were held.

The Belarusian delegation also visited the Tashkent Agricultural Machinery Plant JSC, Tashkent processing enterprises.

As a result of the forum, the Ministry of Industry of Belarus and Uzbek Leasing International company signed an agreement on the provision of services by the Uzbek company under contracts of financial lease of goods produced in Belarus.

Uzbekistan is a promising trade and economic partner of Belarus in the Central Asian region. According to the statistics of the Uzbek side, bilateral trade volume between Belarus and Uzbekistan exceeded $239 million.

One of the most important aspects in mutual trade is agricultural products and food products. In 2019, $35 million worth of agricultural products and their processing products was supplied from Belarus to Uzbekistan. The volume of Uzbek agricultural products supplied to Belarus has exceeded $15 million.