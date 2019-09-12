More tourists from Turkmenistan visiting Turkey

By Trend





In July 2019, 33,500 tourists from Turkmenistan visited Turkey, which is 30.60 percent more compared to the same period in 2018, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

"The share of the citizens of Turkmenistan in the total number of foreigners visited Turkey in July 2019 amounted to 0.51 percent," the ministry said.

It was noted that 170,500 tourists from Turkmenistan visited Turkey in January-July 2019, which is 20.27 percent more compared to the same period in 2018.

"The share of Turkmen citizens in the total number of foreigners visited Turkey in January-July 2019 amounted to 0.69 percent," the ministry noted.

Some 6.617 million tourists visited Turkey in July 2019, which is 16.67 percent more compared to July 2018.

During the reporting period, 1.6 million tourists visited Istanbul, while 2.5 million tourists visited Antalya.

According to the ministry, in January-July 2019, 24.6 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 14.11 percent more compared to January-July 2018.