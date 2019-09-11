Iranian gov’t insists on FATF approval

By Trend





The Iranian government insists on its position in the approval of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei told reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports referring to IRINN.

He said that Iran needs FATF in banking transactions with the world, even if there were no sanctions at the moment.

He added that problems will remain until Iran joins the FATF.

Although two of the FATF conventions condemning money laundering, terrorism financing have been ratified in Iran, two conventions (Palermo and CFT) have not yet been ratified.