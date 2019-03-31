Turkmenistan okays its composition of intergovernmental commission with Turkey

By Trend

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has approved the composition of the intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish commission for economic cooperation from the Turkmen side, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen presidential decree.

The document was signed “for further development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Turkey.”

Turkey is one of the largest trade partners of Turkmenistan: about 600 Turkish companies operating in trade, investment, construction, energy, transport, communications, textile and processing industries are registered in Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan exports the products of textile, energy, chemical, agricultural industries. Metals and products made of metals, household goods, equipment, building materials, electrical goods, products of chemical and light industries, food products, vehicles, and medicines are imported from Turkey.

Ashgabat and Ankara expressed readiness to develop energy cooperation. Turkey declared its readiness to promote the transportation of the Caspian energy resources to Europe through Turkish territory, one of the options being the transportation along the bottom of the Caspian Sea and further across the territory of Azerbaijan.