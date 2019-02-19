Uzbekistan, UK intend to cooperate in military sphere

By Trend





Uzbek delegation, led by Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, met with British Defense Minister Gavin Williamson at the Munich Security Conference, Trend reports with reference to press service of Uzbek Foreign Ministry.

"The sides discussed the state and prospects of expanding Uzbek-British relations, a number of international and regional problems, including issues of cooperation in the fight against modern challenges and threats to security," the press service of Uzbek Foreign Ministry said.

Williamson expressed the interest of the British Defense Ministry to intensify cooperation in military sphere by positively assessing the level of Uzbek-British cooperation in this area. The British side is ready to render all possible assistance to reform processes in Uzbek Ministry of Defense system, including the improvement of Armed Forces and the advanced training of military personnel.

Special attention was paid to Afghan problem. The British minister stressed London’s support for the outcome of Tashkent Conference on Afghanistan in March 2018, where consensus was reached in international community on the need to help launching the peaceful political process in that country.

Moreover, Williamson called the Uzbek-British consultations on Afghanistan an important mechanism of bilateral relations and noted UK’s readiness for closer cooperation in this area.

British side also supported the of the major socio-economic and infrastructure projects initiated by Uzbekistan in Afghanistan.