Turkmenistan hopes to increase transit cargo transportation from China

By Trend





Turkmenistan’s logistics potential in the field of transit cargo transportation has increased taking into account the commissioned Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran transnational railway, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Dovlet Khabarlary state news agency.

The foreign partners, including China, pay more attention to the transit potential of this route, which has become an important link in the North-South and East-West transport corridors.

The total length of the China-Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran route is about 10,000 kilometers. The travel time of trains sent from China’s various industrial centers is about two weeks, which is on average two times faster than by sea.

Several test trains, including an average of 40-50 containers, were running to establish regular traffic.

The trains departed from Yiwu city (eastern Zhejiang province), Changsha (Hunan province in southern China), Yinchuan (an autonomous region in China’s central part) and from Xi'an and Bayan Nur in northern China.

Turkmenistan pays great attention to the provision of the railway industry with new equipment, namely, diesel locomotives, passenger cars, specialized cars and tanks for the transportation of oil and oil products, liquefied gas, cement, mineral fertilizers, grain.

This opens up great prospects for further increasing the volumes of transit transportation of goods and passengers.