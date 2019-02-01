Turkmenistan planning to establish calcite production

The Ministry of Industry of Turkmenistan is taking the necessary steps to start calcite production, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

At the current stage, as a result of the test work was carried out, a high-quality mineral, calcite, was obtained.

The production of calcite will allow to completely abandon imports, and produce various types of domestic paints, drywall and other non-metallic building materials domestically.

A proposal to establish calcite production, with an annual capacity of 500 tons, on the basis of an enterprise of building materials, located in Magdanly city of the country's Lebap province has been submitted to the government.

In recent years, Turkmenistan has been actively developing the building materials industry. Along with traditional types of building materials, such as cement, non-metallic materials, expanded clay, wall materials, aerated concrete and others, new innovative types of products have appeared in the industry.



