Iran Economic Commission to finalize decision on using blockchain

30 January 2019 [12:41] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi says the cost of electronic banking services is less than traditional banking.

Speaking at the 8th annual conference on electronic banking and payment systems, Jahromi said: “Due to the low cost of electronic banking services compared to traditional banking, the electronic banks can offer services and facilities at lower prices,” Trend reports.

He insisted the electronic and digital banking should be developing at a higher pace.

The minister also referred to the blockchain: “Several academic groups are studying the field since the banking system is facing challenges regarding the blockchain.”

“The Central Bank of Iran has issued its primary policies in this regard. In the next meeting of the government’s Economic Commission a decision will be finalized to use the blockchain in banking system since the blockchain is growing,” he added.

