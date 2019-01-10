Astana's main development directions for 2019 revealed

By Trend





Mayor of Kazakhstan’s capital Astana Bakhyt Sultanov has announced the main directions of the city’s development in 2019, Trend reports citing the Kazakh media.

As many as 24 billion tenge will be allocated for the development of transport infrastructure.

"The funds will be used to continue the construction of the Small Ring Road, construction and reconstruction of roads and utilities in residential areas," Sultanov said at the extended staff meeting.

Also, 23.2 billion tenge will be allocated for the development of investment projects in education and healthcare in 2019.

Opening of an urban innovation platform on the territory of the Astana International Financial Center, which is being implemented jointly with the international business-accelerator Seedstars, will be an important event this year.

"This will be the first co-working center in the CIS managed by Seedstars, which includes 70,000 startups, entrepreneurs and investors," the mayor added.