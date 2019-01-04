Why Iranian petrochemical products not easy to substitute?

By Trend





Importers of Iranian petrochemical products can’t easily find an alternative to them, according to deputy head of Iran Association of Petrochemical Industry Corporation (APIC) Fariborz Karimai.

"Iran exports petrochemical products in large volumes. Petrochemical products, methanol, carbamide and polymer products have a considerable share in the world market," Trend reports citing Karimai, who was interviewed by Mizan news agency.

Therefore, the countries, which have worked out a program for importing petrochemical products from Iran cannot easily find an alternative for those products, he said.

He went on to add that petrochemical products find a market before production, therefore, the export of these products is carried out in accordance with long-term programs.

Reportedly, the statistics show that the production of Iran’s petrochemical plants stood at 36.7 million tons in the first eight months of the current Iranian year. Major part of this volume accounts for Mahshahr and Asaluyeh counties with 12.908 million tons and 16.453 million tons, respectively.

Iran has exported 14 million tons of petrochemical products worth $8.1 billion in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year, which started March 21, 2018.







