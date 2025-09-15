Armenia stresses swift signing of peace deal with Azerbaijan

The signing of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the shortest possible time will be a serious step towards institutionalizing the established peace.

In response to a question from the local media outlets about the signing date, the press secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Ani Badalyan, stated.

“When the agreement on the text of the Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement was announced on March 13 of this year, the Armenian side simultaneously expressed its readiness to sign the agreement as soon as possible. This approach was confirmed by the initialing of the agreement on August 8, which, as an important event that recorded the establishment of peace, received broad international support," she said.

According to Badalyan, Armenia’s principled approach to the signing date has not changed: "The earliest signing of the agreement will be a serious step towards institutionalizing the established peace,” she added.