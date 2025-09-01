Azerbaijan continues chronicle of victory

Probably, everyone has heard about one of the very first documentaries in history called "Arrival of the Train", which launched the history of cinema.

On August 30, 2025, Azerbaijan filmed its own documentary about the arrival of the train, which will go down in the country's history and will be reviewed in a hundred years.

On the last Saturday of August, the first train from Baku in 32 years was met in Agdam. He left the capital at seven in the morning and arrived in Karabakh at noon. Only five hours now separate Baku from the city, which has been cut off from the country by the Armenian occupation since July 1993. But five years ago, we could only dream about it. In August 2020, we could not have imagined that on August 30, 2025, the beautiful new Agdam railway station would receive its first passengers. Their videos, which flooded social networks and the media, make up that historical documentary about the historic arrival of the train in liberated Aghdam.

The Agdam railway is many years old. The construction of the Yevlakh-Barda-Agdam-Khankendi-Shusha narrow-gauge railway first began in 1908, but work stopped due to the First World War. The Yevlakh-Barda-Aghdam road was commissioned in 1967, and the Aghdam station was opened in 1968. In 1978-1979, the railway line was extended to Khankendi.

The Barda-Agdam railway line is part of the Yevlakh-Khankendi railway with a total length of 104 kilometers. As a result of the occupation of Khankendi in 1991 and Aghdam in 1993, this railway became inaccessible for operation by the Azerbaijani side. The occupiers themselves could not use the routes because of the total mining of the territory, the lack of financial and technical means for such projects, and, most importantly, because of fear. For many years, the terminal station of the Azerbaijan Railway in this direction was Kocherli station (Terter district).

On October 4, 2022, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the railway and bus terminal complex in the city of Agdam.

In new Aghdam, which will no longer be the provincial town it was before the occupation. Today, a modern city with advanced infrastructure is rising from the ruins, which has a great future ahead of it as a regional center. Such a city also needs an appropriate transport infrastructure. Trains will no longer stop at Agdam station, but at a modern railway station. Moreover, the two-storey complex with a terrace also includes a bus station. The complex is designed in the style of national architecture and is a single transport hub. The complex will expand the logistics capabilities of the Agdam district. The railway station will allow 800-1000 passengers to be transported daily. The bus station will serve 1,300-1,500 passengers daily. The complex will function as a single transport hub.

On May 10, 2025, the head of state opened a magnificent modern complex that fully meets the new status of Agdam. After the opening, the first symbolic passenger train was sent along the Barda-Agdam line. And on August 30, the Agdam railway station received its first passengers.

It is reported that the tickets for the flight were sold out in three days, that is, from the moment the announcement was published in the media. In the videos taken by the first passengers, you can see tears of joy, sadness, inspired by memories, and delight. The latter is especially true for young people. These boys and girls have become part of the country's history and will later tell their children that they were the first passengers to be accepted by the Agdam Railway Station.

Now the Agdam-Khankendi railway line is next in line.

The construction of the Agdam-Khankendi railway line is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026. The length of the Aghdam-Khankendi railway line, which is a continuation of the Barda-Aghdam road, is 28 kilometers, along with access roads - 34.7 kilometers. There will be four bridges, five overpasses, and three pedestrian crossings on the line. On the way from Agdam to Khankendi, the train will stop at Askeran and Khojaly stations.

On July 3 of this year, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation of the Khankendi railway and Bus terminal complex.

The design of the Khankendinsky railway and bus terminal complex has already begun. The complex will be located on an area of 6.4 hectares. It is planned to build 2 railway platforms and 12 bus stops on the territory. The five-storey building of the complex will house a waiting room, ticket offices, a medical center, a mother and child room, shops, restaurants, administrative offices and meeting rooms, a children's entertainment center, outdoor terraces and relaxation areas. The railway will serve 800-1000 passengers, and the bus station will serve 1000-1200 passengers per day.

It is worth recalling that the Agdam-Khankendi railway was built in 1979 on the initiative and under the leadership of national leader Heydar Aliyev, who attached special importance to the construction of railway lines to this region. The railway contributed to the intensification of the socio-economic and cultural life of the former NKAO. These achievements were reduced to zero after the outbreak of the First Karabakh War and occupation. And today, along with the railways, a large economy is returning to Karabakh.