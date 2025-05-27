Court testimony confirms Armenian looting in Aghdam during First Garabagh War

By Akbar Novruz



The Baku Military Court has confirmed through witness testimony that Armenian armed forces looted Azerbaijani villages following their occupation during the First Garabagh War.

During the court session held on May 26, Armenian national Melikset Pashayan, who served in the 31st battalion of the so-called “Asgaran district,” admitted that his unit was stationed near the Azerbaijani villages of Suma, Sarijali, and Gulluja in the Aghdam district between 1993 and 1994.

"This was a rifle battalion. The battalion had grenade launchers, mortars, machine guns, automatic rifles, and grenades," Pashayan told prosecutor Tarana Mammadova.

When asked about looting, Pashayan denied personal involvement, claiming: "I did not participate in the looting. By the time the post shift was over, there was nothing left to loot." He alleged that the looting had already been carried out by Armenian civilians, not soldiers, and said that military personnel had tried to prevent them from entering the area due to safety concerns.

Pashayan also acknowledged receiving a "For Bravery" medal from the unrecognized separatist regime during either Bako Sahakyan’s or Arayik Harutyunyan’s administration for his role in the war.

The trial is part of ongoing proceedings against Armenian citizens accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, including war crimes, terrorism, genocide, and other grave offenses during Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan.