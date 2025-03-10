Pashinyan's morning did not start with a bike

Today is a special day for Vovaevich. Whether the bike broke down or the party failed, the Armenian Prime Minister started his morning by trolling the "exes" – Serzh Sargsyan and Robert Kocharyan.

"Two half-worn faces, along with their entourages, are arguing about who brought me to power, demanding that each other tell the truth," Vovaevich wrote on his Facebook page.

In response, Pashinyan invited them to reveal who brought them to power, calling Sargsyan and Kocharyan usurpers who never received a vote from the people of Armenia.