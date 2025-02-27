Global Dialogue Conference in Chicago commemorates Khojaly genocide, calls for justice

By Akbar Novruz



The second Global Dialogue Conference, titled "Bridging Past and Future," was held in Chicago, Illinois, to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide. The event brought together international experts, U.S.-based Azerbaijani community members, officials from the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, and representatives of Azerbaijan’s Embassy in the U.S.

Farid Mammadov and Mehriban Mammadova, co-chairs of the Azerbaijan Center of Midwest America (ACMA), emphasized the importance of raising global awareness about the Khojaly genocide. The conference began with the national anthems of Azerbaijan and the U.S., followed by a moment of silence for the victims. A documentary on the tragedy was also screened.

Selhat Abbasova, Director at the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, highlighted the deep impact of the Khojaly tragedy on Azerbaijanis worldwide and reaffirmed Azerbaijan's commitment to sharing the truth about the conflict and the crimes committed against its people. She noted that the liberation of Khojaly in 2023 has opened the path for reconstruction and the return of displaced persons. "The souls of the Khojaly victims will only find peace when those responsible for this crime face justice," she stated.

A representative from Azerbaijan’s embassy in the U.S. pointed to growing international recognition of the Khojaly genocide, citing resolutions from 11 U.S. states and proclamations from over 15 states commemorating the victims.

During the panel discussions, Pakistani geopolitical analyst Malik Ayub Sumbal described the Khojaly massacre as an "unimaginably horrific event" and called for broader international recognition of the tragedy. "Sixteen countries have politically acknowledged the atrocity, and the OIC has adopted 13 resolutions on the Khojaly genocide," he noted.

Professor Stefan Brooks of the U.S. National Defense University stressed that targeting unarmed civilians violates the laws of war and the Geneva Conventions, calling the Khojaly tragedy a war crime. Brazilian journalist Fabiana Ceyhan, who visited Karabakh after the 44-day war, emphasized the importance of preserving the memory of such tragedies to prevent their recurrence. "Since Khojaly was a civilian settlement, attacking its population was both an injustice and a crime," she stated.

Kelvin Dark, President of RC Communications, shared his firsthand experience in Karabakh, warning of the severe danger posed by landmines. "Landmines are a reminder of the scale of violence during the conflict. Their clearance will take decades and billions of dollars," he said. Dark also highlighted the Ganja missile attacks during the war, stressing the psychological scars left on families far from the front lines.

Professor Ali Asgarov of the University of North Carolina presented historical evidence of Armenian territorial claims preceding the Khojaly tragedy, reinforcing that the massacre amounted to genocide. The event concluded with a speech by Tarlan Ahmadov, head of the Azerbaijan Society of Maine.