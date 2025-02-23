Pakistani PM arrives on visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

On February 23, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for a state visit, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Pakistani Prime Minister at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of both countries.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was welcomed by Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev, and other officials.



