Azerbaijan, Iran discuss strengthening parliamentary ties and regional cooperation

By Akbar Novruz



Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova met with the Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who is visiting Azerbaijan to participate in the 15th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA).

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the strong historical, religious, and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Iran as a foundation for expanding bilateral relations. Sahiba Gafarova emphasized Azerbaijan's foreign policy principles, including friendship, non-interference, compliance with international obligations, and mutual respect, as outlined by President Ilham Aliyev. She also noted the importance of regional cooperation, stating that Azerbaijan prioritizes good neighbourly relations and mutual understanding with its neighbours.

The discussion covered parliamentary cooperation, with both sides agreeing on the significance of inter-parliamentary dialogue and collaboration in international parliamentary organizations. Ghalibaf, in turn, expressed Iran's commitment to strengthening ties with Azerbaijan, emphasising that Baku holds a special place in Iran’s regional policy.

The regional situation was also discussed, with support for the "3+3" cooperation format, initiated by Azerbaijan. Both parties stressed that external interference in the region is unwelcome, and Ghalibaf reaffirmed Iran's full support for the format, seeing it as a key mechanism for peace, stability, and economic cooperation in the South Caucasus.

Additionally, transport and connectivity projects were highlighted, including the North-South Transport Corridor and the road link connecting East Zangezur with Nakhchivan, as essential elements for regional economic integration.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on other mutual interests, further reinforcing the commitment to strengthening Azerbaijan-Iran relations across various sectors.