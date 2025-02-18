Azerbaijan's Speaker of Parliament Meets Indonesian Counterpart at Asia Parliamentary Assembly

By Qabil Ashirov



Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova met with the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia, Puan Maharani, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan for the 15th plenary session of the Asia Parliamentary Assembly (APA).

According to the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis, the meeting emphasized the importance of the APA as a significant parliamentary platform uniting Asian parliaments. It was noted that key issues will be discussed during the 15th plenary session, hosted by Baku and that such events hold great significance in terms of bilateral relations and their expansion.

Sahiba Gafarova expressed her satisfaction with their previous meetings and highlighted that such discussions and mutual visits have contributed to the development of Azerbaijan-Indonesia relations.

The conversation also underscored the positive cooperation and mutual support between the two countries in major international organizations such as the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). Gafarova mentioned Indonesia's representation in the NAM Parliamentary Network, established by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and its participation in its activities. The discussion also covered the Parliamentary Network's tasks under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship and steps taken for the organization’s institutional development.

It was emphasized that mutual parliamentary cooperation has a significant positive impact on the development of bilateral relations, with cooperation within international organizations like the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the APA, and the Asia-Europe Parliamentary Partnership (ASEP). The role of friendship groups in both countries' parliaments, as well as mutual visits and contacts between deputies, was also noted as contributing to the expansion of relations.

Puan Maharani, Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives, expressed her pleasure at being in Azerbaijan and confidence in the successful organization of the plenary session. She emphasized the importance of ensuring peace and security amidst global crises and highlighted the shared values of peace held by both Azerbaijan and Indonesia.

During the meeting, Sahiba Gafarova also provided information about the situation in the region, large-scale reconstruction and restoration works in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur following the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation.

The discussion also covered topics such as gender issues, increasing women's representation in governance, and other matters of mutual interest.