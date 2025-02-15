Azerbaijan launches new online tool for Russian visitors to check stay duration

By Qabil Ashirov



A new electronic calculator named "Check Temporary Stay Period" has been launched to help Russian citizens visiting Azerbaijan calculate their permitted temporary stay duration. This was announced by the State Migration Service.

As of January 1, 2025, Russian citizens arriving in Azerbaijan without a visa, as well as individuals without Russian citizenship who permanently reside in the Russian Federation, are allowed to stay in Azerbaijan for up to 90 days within one calendar year.

To ensure compliance with the legal requirements and to provide convenience for planning travel, the State Migration Service has launched an online tool to check unused temporary stay days. The "Check Temporary Stay Period" calculator is now available on the official website of the State Migration Service.

This new feature allows Russian citizens, who do not require a visa for travel to Azerbaijan, to check their unused temporary stay days within the current calendar year online.

To use the service, visitors can simply go to the "Check Temporary Stay Period" section on the State Migration Service’s official website. There, they will need to enter their entry and exit dates for the current year. Once the query is submitted, the system will display the remaining unused temporary stay days in real-time.

The "Check Temporary Stay Period" section can be accessed through the following link: