Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Kingdom of Bahrain on national holiday

16 December 2024 [15:06] - TODAY.AZ
By Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended its congratulations to the Kingdom of Bahrain on the occasion of its National Day.

Azernews reports, the ministry shared a post on its official "X" social media account.

"We sincerely congratulate the Kingdom of Bahrain and its people on the occasion of Bahrain's National Day," the post stated.

