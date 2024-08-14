TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijan’s CEC holds meeting

13 August 2024 [14:31] - TODAY.AZ
Fatima Latifova

Under the chairmanship of Mazahir Panahov, the Central Election Commission (CEC) convened for another meeting on Monday, Azernews reports.

First, the applications submitted by the Citizens’ Labor Rights Protection League together with the Oracle Advisory Group (U.S.) and the “Taraqqi” Social Research Public Union together with SWG S.P.A. Research Company (Italy) were put to a vote and accepted.

Subsequently, the commission reviewed queries received by the CEC regarding the snap parliamentary elections scheduled for September 1.

The meeting, which included media representatives and members of the international observation mission, featured extensive discussions on applications and the adoption of related decisions.

