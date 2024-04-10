President Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

On April 9, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Türkiye made a phone call to President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The President of Türkiye congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and wished the people of Azerbaijan prosperity.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations and, in turn, congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of the holiday, wishing the people of Türkiye tranquility.

During the phone conversation, the heads of state expressed confidence that friendly, brotherly, and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye would continue to develop and strengthen across all areas, and exchanged views on the prospects for bilateral cooperation.