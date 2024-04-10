President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Ganja Sports Palace

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the Ganja Sports Palace, Azernews reports.

Farid Gayibov, Minister of Youth and Sports, informed the head of state about the conditions created in the sports palace.

Construction of the Ganja Sports Palace began in June 2018 and was completed in March 2024.

Covering an area of nearly 40,000 square meters, the palace boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure. The main hall is designed to host basketball, volleyball, handball, mini-football, and athletics events. It features 2,200 fixed seats, 850 mobile seats, and 20 spaces for spectators with physical disabilities.

The palace includes a diving pool built to International Diving Federation standards, measuring 50 meters in length, 21 meters in width, and 3 meters in depth. It can accommodate over 1400 spectators during diving competitions.

Additionally, the small hall of the sports palace can be divided into sections to host weightlifting, wrestling, judo, and boxing, along with rooms for various sports activities and training.

Other amenities in the Ganja Sports Palace include a shooting range compliant with International Shooting Sport Federation standards, yoga and fitness rooms, an SPA center, conference halls, a restaurant, a children's room, and markets.

The palace also features an eighty-room hotel capable of accommodating 160 athletes.







