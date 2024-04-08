Meeting of CIS MFA Council to be held on April 12

On April 12, a meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of CIS countries will be held in Minsk.

Azernews reports that Aybek Smadiyarov, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, said this.

"On April 12, Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu will attend the next meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS in Minsk. It is planned to discuss the current aspects of the regional and international agenda, the state, and perspectives of mutual activity within the CIS," he said.

According to him, it is planned to adopt a number of decisions aimed at strengthening mutual activities in political, cultural-humanitarian, tourism, and sports fields at the meeting.

In addition, joint statements are expected to be adopted.